Usain Bolt, one of the fastest runners in the world recently headed online to unveil his gorgeous twin baby boys to the world with a super sweet Twitter post

The post includes a snap of his family during an amazing photoshoot that was supposedly meant to welcome the two little ones into the family

Many people were super happy for the star athlete and soon headed to the comment section where they shared hearty congratulatory messages with him and his wife

Usain Bolt and his beautiful wife have just welcomed twin boys and could not be more proud. Heading to Twitter the widely recognised runner excitedly introduced the adorable duo to the world.

A beautiful shoot for the new Bolt boys

The beautiful couple's excitement shines right through the snap which was taken during a special photoshoot dedicating to welcoming the two bundles of joy into the famous family.

"Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️ Saint Leo Bolt ⚡️Thunder Bolt," the heartwarming post was captioned by the super proud father of three.

A warm welcome

Many of the athlete's fans headed to the comment section to wish the young couple many happy days with their little ones. Read a few of their thoughtful comments below:

@DRealNikkiM joked:

"A family of bolts…Issa thunderstorm lol don’t drag me."

@choctldelite said:

"That's awesome, Congratulations to you and your family. With those names, the kids will have a lot of living up to."

@cynthiatricia said:

"Lightning and Thunder? Gonna be a storm around here. Congratulations."

@GerroKing asked:

"OMG is when the other two pop up??? Beautiful family. Happy Father’s Day Bolt"

