Sharaf Mahama organised a boxing event, and it was graced by top Ghanaians, including his father and other family members

At the event, President Mahama and two of his children, Sharaf and Farida, were videoed in a brief private conversation

Social media users who watched the video praised President Mahama for being a present dad despite his busy schedule

President John Dramani Mahama and two of his children engaged in a brief family conversation when they attended the Legacy Rise Boxing Showdown.

The President showed that, despite his busy schedule as Head of State, he makes time for his children.

President Mahama together with Farida and Sharaf hold a brief conversation in public. Photo credit: @JDMahama

In a video on X, Farida Mahama squatted in front of her father and started a conversation. Although no one could hear what was being said, many people on social media believe she was reporting Sharaf to their father.

Sharaf, who was seated next to his father, began speaking and later joined Farida by squatting so they could continue the conversation.

President John Mahama, Sharaf, and Farida continued their conversation for a while as the event went on.

Netizens express love for Mahama's family

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @prime_rakon on X. Some people applauded President Mahama for being a great father despite his busy schedule, while others tried to guess what they were talking about.

@MacJordaN said:

"Whatever Farida is accusing Sharraf of, he do am. Period! 😂😂😂."

@VoiceOfAdenta wrote:

"Farida dey report big bro😂. Sisters be annoying, pass!!!"

@LailaisBlunt said:

"Wait, did we miss scenes like this in the erstwhile government, or were we too angry to pay attention 🤣."

@AmpawEffah wrote:

"I think the lady is reporting his bro to daddy. Haha 😂."

@dirosiworld1 said:

"Humility at its best. See how Farida and Sharaf prostrated to speak to their dad @JDMahama in public. Wow. Quite emulating. 😍😍."

@nanayaw_24 wrote:

"Did I lip-read Sharaf saying 'it’s not my fault', man, no give ein sister VIP ticket 😂😂."

@KwameDee7 said:

"Senior man no give ein sister chop money wey madam too dey report am give Dada John."

@AwafoSunday wrote:

"When a girl has a small big and is busy saying something, believe me, all be lie.. Whatever Farida is saying is not the truth. I believe Sharaf."

@50billionsPerry said:

"Daddy, he ate the remaining food you left me, took my last coins in my bag and refused to give them back to me. Daddy, please sack him let him go home and lay your bed because I'm not doing that anymore." Mahama: 'hey Sharaf, come here.' Sharaf: 'hey you snitch shift, let me talk to dad."

Source: YEN.com.gh