Cristiano Ronaldo's son displayed his love for Afrobeats as he jammed to Davido's latest tune, With You

The teenager was introduced to the trending song by Ghanaian barber, Kelvin Akomea Boafo, while receiving a haircut

Kelvin, aka Legacy The Barber, has grown into one of the most prominent barbering brands in Saudi Arabia

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Junior seems to have found a new musical obsession, and it’s not what you’d expect from a teenage footballer raised in a world of boots and balls.

The 14-year-old, currently on the books of Al-Nassr’s U15 side, was recently spotted vibing to Afrobeats during a haircut session with Ghanaian barber Kelvin Akomea Boafo, known to his growing fanbase as Legacy The Barber.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son jammed to Davido's track 'With You' thanks to Ghanaian barber Kelvin Akomea Boafo. Photo credit: legacy_thebarber and davido.

Source: Instagram

Ronaldo's son vibes to Davido's With You

The moment was captured in a video that has since gone viral, drawing plenty of warm reactions online.

While giving the young footballer a fresh trim, Legacy casually asked whether he’d heard With You, a new tune from Nigerian superstar Davido’s 5ive Album.

At first, Cristianinho looked puzzled, unsure about the track or perhaps unfamiliar with the artist.

Legacy, though, wasn’t giving up that easily. He played the song mid-trim, confidently assuring the teenager that he'd come around to it.

Slowly but surely, as the beat kicked in, Cristiano Jr began nodding his head, subtly at first, until he started to enjoy the rhythm, letting the music ease its way in.

The young lad is still basking in the glory of winning his first international trophy with Portugal's Under-15. He scored twice in the final against Croatia, per One Football.

Fans react to Ronaldo's son vibing to Davido's With You

The video triggered positive reactions across social media:

@MissRozapepper praised Legacy:

"You do well 🙏❤️"

@Dunkan0077 observed:

"The boy said which one, wow that means he knows all Davido's songs."

@wizzycrux added:

"Bro was shy. Can’t lie, he was feeling it!!"

@acquah_lyrics summed up:

"This be positive 😍✊."

How did a Ghanaian barber end up being the stylist for Cristiano Jr?

In a sit-down with blogger ZionFelix on YouTube, Legacy shared the backstory.

Based in Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo plies his trade with Al-Nassr, the Ghanaian craftsman recounted how an unexpected message on Instagram changed everything.

A teammate of Ronaldo Jr from the Al-Nassr U15 side reached out for a haircut, intrigued by Legacy’s sharp work on social media.

After one trim, the youngster returned for more. Word soon spread among the squad.

Eventually, Cristiano Jr asked about the stylish cut his friend was flaunting—and the name Legacy The Barber came up.

One thing led to another, and soon, Legacy wasn’t just cutting the hair of Ronaldo’s son. He got called up to work on the icon himself.

Cristiano Jr. tries his hand at barbering

In a similar report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Cristiano Jr., fresh from clinching his first title with Portugal’s U15 side, turned heads as he tried his hand at barbering.

The youngster confidently gave a haircut, showcasing focus and composure in a brief but eye-catching session.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh