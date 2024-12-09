MTN Ghana, part of the MTN Group, is a leading telecom provider known for its comprehensive mobile voice, data, broadband, and financial services. Among its many convenient offerings is the ability to transfer data from one MTN account to another. Learn how to transfer data from MTN to MTN to share data with family and friends.

Transferring data from MTN to MTN has enabled users to seamlessly share their data allowances with friends and family. This feature ensures everyone stays connected despite running low on data. It provides a convenient way to support loved ones, enhance communication, and maximise the value of your data package by ensuring it benefits more people.

How to transfer data from MTN to MTN

How do I gift data on MTN to friends and family in Ghana? There are only two methods of transferring MTN data in Ghana—the USSD code or text message.

However, before initiating the transfer procedure, users must activate their lines by dialling *170# and following the prompts to enable the data gifting service.

In addition, users are limited to data transfers in increments of MBs and a small fee may be associated with transferring the data. Here is how to transfer an MTN bundle to another MTN number.

Using the Ghana MTN data transfer code

The MTN short code method is quick and doesn't require an internet connection. Here is how to transfer data on MTN to MTN numbers in 2024 via USSD:

Method 1

Dial *312*2# or *312*8#. Select "Transfer Data" from the menu. Enter the recipient's MTN number. Specify the amount of data you wish to transfer. Confirm the transaction.

Method 2

Dial *312*recipient's phone number*data amount#. Press send. You and the recipient will receive a confirmation message.

For example, to send 1GB (which equals 1024MB) to the number 0247499295, dial *312*0247499295*1024#.

Sharing data via SMS

The other method of transferring data is SMS texting. Here is how to share data on MTN through SMS.

Open your messaging app and type the following: Transfer <the recipient's phone number> and <data amount (in MB)>. Send the message to 312. You and the recipient will receive a confirmation message.

For example, to transfer 2GB (which equals 2048MB) to 0247499295, type: Transfer 0247499295 2048 and send it to 312.

Note: You can transfer data in specific amounts: 50MB, 100MB, 200MB, 500MB, 1GB, 2GB, and 3GB. It's important to note that to complete a transfer successfully; you must maintain a minimum data balance of 50MB in your account after each transfer. Furthermore, the maximum amount you can transfer in a day is 3GB.

How do I share data on MTN?

How can I share data with someone? You can transfer data using the USSD code by dialling *312*2# or *312*8# on your MTN phone and following the prompts. Alternatively, you can use the SMS method by texting "transfer", followed by a space, the recipient's phone number, another space, and the data amount (in MB) to 312.

Will I need a PIN for the Ghana MTN data bundle transfer service?

You do not need a PIN to use MTN's data transfer service. You only need to enter the recipient's phone number and choose the data plan you want to share.

How many times can I transfer data in a day?

You can transfer data from your MTN balance multiple times daily, but there are some limits. The cumulative amount you can transfer in a single day is 3GB.

What are MTN codes in Ghana?

In Ghana, MTN codes allow customers to access various services without internet access. These codes simplify tasks such as recharging airtime, checking balances, activating data bundles, etc. For example, 134PIN# recharges airtime, 13555*1# activates the MTN Zone Snapi Bundle, and *138# provides access to data bundles.

How to get free data on MTN in Ghana

There are a few ways to get free data on MTN in Ghana:

MTN Free After 1 Extra: Subscribe to this tariff plan by dialing *550# and selecting option 6. You'll enjoy 60 mins of free calls (paying only for the first minute in each 10-minute block) and receive 70MB of free data daily.

Subscribe to this tariff plan by dialing *550# and selecting option 6. You'll enjoy 60 mins of free calls (paying only for the first minute in each 10-minute block) and receive 70MB of free data daily. MTN rewards: Redeem your MTN reward points for free data bundles. Dial *550#, select option 7 for MTN Rewards, and then follow the prompts to redeem your points for data.

Redeem your MTN reward points for free data bundles. Dial *550#, select option 7 for MTN Rewards, and then follow the prompts to redeem your points for data. Promo codes: Look for promotional offers and codes that MTN releases occasionally. These can provide free data or additional data bundles.

Look for promotional offers and codes that MTN releases occasionally. These can provide free data or additional data bundles. MTN Nkomode: Participate in MTN Nkomode promotions, which often include free data bundles.

If you need assistance with technical issues, billing inquiries, or service disruptions, here is the for MTN Ghana:

Phone: +233 244 300 000

+233 244 300 000 Toll-free hotline: Dial 100

Dial 100 Email: customercare.GH@mtn.com

customercare.GH@mtn.com WhatsApp: 055 430 0000

055 430 0000 Ayoba: 055 430 0000

055 430 0000 Facebook: @MTNGhana

@MTNGhana X (Twitter): @MTNGhana & @AskMTNGhana

@MTNGhana & @AskMTNGhana Instagram: @mtnghana

Transferring data from MTN to MTN is now simple and efficient. Following the steps above, you can ensure your loved ones stay connected without hassle. This straightforward process saves time and provides a seamless way to share data, allowing you to support friends and family and stay connected whenever they need it.

