On Sunday (December 21, 2025) evening, fire razed the Unique Florald shop located at Tse Addo in the Greater Accra Region

The firefighting personnel were present and doing all within their power to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures

Social media users applauded the Ghana National Service for a prompt response and actiontaken to secure property

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A fire outbreak engulfed the Unique Floral shop at Tse Addo in the Greater Accra Region, causing significant disruption on Sunday evening.

Reports indicate that the fire started around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 21, 2025. However, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined or made public by the relevant authorities.

Fire guts Unique Floral shop at Tse Addo in the Greater Accra region. Photo credit: @gnfsofficial

Source: Facebook

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene and worked actively to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities. The firefighting effort attracted a crowd of residents and passersby to the scene of the incident.

Unique Floral has been in operation for over thirty years. Mrs Akua Afriyie Sarpong-Ayisa is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the business. The company deals in both natural and artificial flowers and prides itself on being the largest retailer of fresh and artificial flowers in West Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh