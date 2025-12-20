UCC Graduation: Meet Henry Arnold Gyamfi, the Doctor Who Bagged 10 Awards, Speaks Of His Success
- A newly graduated medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast has turned heads with his academic success
- Dr Henry Arnold Gyamfi received a standing ovation at the UCC graduation ceremony as he bagged ten awards
- He spoke in an interview where he opened up on how it feels to be recognised for his academic achievements
Dr Henry Arnold Gyamfi, a newly graduated medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has chalked an enviable achievement worth celebrating.
This comes as he bagged 10 awards at the School of Medical Sciences during the 7th Session of the 58th Congregation held for graduands of the College of Health and Allied Sciences.
Some notable awards he picked up at the 58th Congregation were: Overall Best Male Medical Student, Best Graduating Student in Radiology, Best Graduating Student in Community Medicine, Best Graduating Student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Best Graduating Student in Internal Medicine, and Best Graduating Student in Paediatrics and Child Health.
A video shared by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of ATL FM showed Dr Henry Arnold Gyamfi in a visibly excited mood as he picked up his awards and flaunted them on stage.
Speaking in an interview with ATL FM, he admitted that he knew he would pick up some awards at the graduation ceremony, but never envisaged leaving with ten of them.
“The feeling was amazing, and I must admit it was overwhelming seeing everybody cheering you on and giving a standing ovation.”
He also opened up about his motivations and touched on his ambitions going forward as a medical doctor.
“For me, I've always endeavored to be part of the best wherever I go. Even if I don't imagine as the best, I always want to be counted as among the best students.”
“Currently having decided on what to do, I am considering internal medicine, subspecialty, cardiology. But hopefully, after the housemanship, it will be clear enough for me to know.”
