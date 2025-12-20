Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

UCC Graduation: Meet Henry Arnold Gyamfi, the Doctor Who Bagged 10 Awards, Speaks Of His Success
Education

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • A newly graduated medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast has turned heads with his academic success
  • Dr Henry Arnold Gyamfi received a standing ovation at the UCC graduation ceremony as he bagged ten awards
  • He spoke in an interview where he opened up on how it feels to be recognised for his academic achievements

Dr Henry Arnold Gyamfi, a newly graduated medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has chalked an enviable achievement worth celebrating.

This comes as he bagged 10 awards at the School of Medical Sciences during the 7th Session of the 58th Congregation held for graduands of the College of Health and Allied Sciences.

Henry Arnold Gyamfi, bags 10 awards as he graduates from the School of Medical Sciences of UCC.
Some notable awards he picked up at the 58th Congregation were: Overall Best Male Medical Student, Best Graduating Student in Radiology, Best Graduating Student in Community Medicine, Best Graduating Student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Best Graduating Student in Internal Medicine, and Best Graduating Student in Paediatrics and Child Health.

Samuel Aidoo Bervell Fosu emerges valedictorian at UCC, bags CGPA of 3.96

A video shared by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of ATL FM showed Dr Henry Arnold Gyamfi in a visibly excited mood as he picked up his awards and flaunted them on stage.

Speaking in an interview with ATL FM, he admitted that he knew he would pick up some awards at the graduation ceremony, but never envisaged leaving with ten of them.

“The feeling was amazing, and I must admit it was overwhelming seeing everybody cheering you on and giving a standing ovation.”

He also opened up about his motivations and touched on his ambitions going forward as a medical doctor.

“For me, I've always endeavored to be part of the best wherever I go. Even if I don't imagine as the best, I always want to be counted as among the best students.”
“Currently having decided on what to do, I am considering internal medicine, subspecialty, cardiology. But hopefully, after the housemanship, it will be clear enough for me to know.”

OWASS alumni named Valedictorian at UCC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dennis Frimpong Agyapong, an alumnus of Opoku Ware School, became the envy of many as he achieved an academic feat worth emulating at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

OWASS alumnus crowned valedictorian at UCC with a 3.99 CGPA, 9 interesting facts about him emerge

He was adjudged the Valedictorian during the 5th Session of the 58th Congregation held for graduands of the College of Education Studies.

He took the award after he earned an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.99 during his program of study.

Source: YEN.com.gh

