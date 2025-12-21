Stonebwoy has been selected to feature on the official 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) theme song, “Rise Up Africa”

The inclusion of the Jejereje hitmaker on the star-studded lineup reflects his growing influence on the local, continental, and global music scene

The 2025 AFCON officially kicks off on Sunday, December 21, when hosts Morocco take on Comoros in the opening match

Ghana’s presence at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be felt in a different but powerful way.

While the Black Stars watch from home, the nation’s colours will still shine through music and officiating as the tournament opens in Morocco on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

At the heart of that cultural moment is Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely known as Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy features in the 2025 AFCON official theme song 'Rise Up Africa'.

Source: Getty Images

The award-winning musician has earned continental recognition after featuring on the official AFCON anthem titled Rise Up Africa, a song crafted to set the tone for Africa’s biggest football festival.

Stonebwoy features in 2025 AFCON theme song

Behind-the-scenes footage shared online shows Stonebwoy in the studio alongside leading performers from different corners of the continent.

The collaboration brings together Moroccan-Swiss singer Elam Jay, Togolese duo Toofan, Ghita Lahmamssi, and Ameerah Jay, creating a sound that reflects Africa’s diversity and shared rhythm.

Rooted in themes of unity, resilience, and pride, Rise Up Africa is designed to echo through stadiums and fan zones throughout the tournament.

Stonebwoy’s Afro dancehall influence and strong African identity add a distinct flavour, reinforcing Ghana’s long-standing impact on the continent’s creative space.

Watch the video:

For many supporters back home, his appearance on the official soundtrack carries extra meaning. Ghana will miss the AFCON for the first time since 2004 after a difficult qualifying run.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the senior men’s team finished bottom of Group F behind Angola, Sudan, and Niger, without recording a single win in six outings.

That absence makes Stonebwoy’s role feel like a small but meaningful victory for national pride.

Ghana's representation at AFCON 2025

Music is not the only area where Ghana will be visible in Morocco. Highly respected official Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has also been selected as the only Ghanaian referee for the tournament.

He is part of a group of 28 centre referees trusted to handle matches at the continental showpiece, further ensuring the country remains represented despite the Black Stars’ absence.

Fans of Morocco are in high spirits ahead of the opening match between the 2025 AFCON hosts and Comoros on December 21, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

As AFCON 2025 unfolds, Rise Up Africa will serve as more than an anthem. It becomes a reminder that football on this stage is also about culture, expression, and togetherness.

Stonebwoy’s contribution ensures Ghana’s voice remains present, loud, and proud across Africa.

According to CAF Online, the tournament officially begins on Sunday, December 21, when hosts Morocco face Comoros at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah at 19:00 GMT, with music, passion, and continental pride setting the mood.

