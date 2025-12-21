The Minister for Energy and Green Transition said there will be no power outages during the festive season, despite the historic peak demand

Dr John Abdulai Jinapor explained that they are working as a Ministry to move away from emergency management to sustainability

He stated the three essential things they need as a Ministry to move from emergency management to sustainability

Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, has assured consumers that there will be a constant power supply during the Christmas festive season, despite the historic all-time high in energy consumption.

The Minister said the twinkling lights and heightened commercial activity of the Christmas season have led to increased power demand.

Dr John Jinapor, Energy Minister, assures Ghanaians of a constant power supply in December. Photo credit: @john.abdulaijinapor/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: Facebook

His assurance comes as the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) officially recorded a peak generation demand of approximately 4,300 megawatts (MW), a record-breaking figure that highlights the growing pressure on the nation’s energy infrastructure.

Speaking to participants at a ministry-organised health walk on Saturday, December 20, 2025, Dr Jinapor said:

“We are seeing a huge increase in energy consumption, and that presents a challenge. It means that we have to work very hard to sustain the lights and keep them on.”

The health walk was held under the theme “Recharge, Refocus and Reconnect.”

Dr Jinapor indicated that the high demand places technical strain on the system but quickly allayed fears of a return to power instability (dumsor), insisting that agencies in the sector are now more resilient than ever.

“Let me assure the people of Ghana that those of us in the ministry will continue to work very hard. It is very challenging, but so far we are holding on, making significant improvements, and we will continue to work to deliver on our mandate,” he stressed.

Power supply beyond emergency management

The Minister stated that the ministry is working to ensure that power supply goes beyond emergency management and becomes sustainable. He outlined three strategies being implemented to achieve this goal: petroleum, renewables, and law.

He explained that there is a need to strengthen petroleum production for thermal plants while exploring other energy sources.

On the legal front, he emphasised the need for contractual integrity and appealed to legal professionals within the ministry and its agencies to be frontline defenders of the nation’s purse.

“And so I want to call on you, the lawyers in particular. You must always review all our contracts and ensure that negotiations go very well. I encourage you to give your best and work very hard.”

Source: YEN.com.gh