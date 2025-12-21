President John Mahama was spotted happily singing Shatta Wale’s ‘Mahama Paper’ at Legacy Rise Showdown

The event took place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 20, 2025

Social media erupted as the video of the president vibing to Shatta Wale’s performance went viral

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Dramani Mahama has captured hearts on social media after he was spotted singing dancehall singer Shatta Wale's hit song 'Mahama Paper' word for word.

President Mahama vibes to Shatta Wale’s ‘Mahama Paper’ word-for-word at a boxing event. Photo credit: shatta wale, president mahama. Image source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian President John Mahama was vibing to the song at the much-talked-about Legacy Rise Showdown on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Mahama vibes to Shatta Wale's song

YEN.com.gh had reported that the event was organised by his son, Sharaf Mahama, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Legon.

The night of the event took a whole different turn with the appearance of singer Shatta Wale. In the trending video, a crowd of sports lovers, entertainment fans, and boxing enthusiasts were overwhelmed as Shatta Wale took to the stage.

Bringing life to the event, Shatta Wale performed his 2016 hit song 'Mahama Paper.' The crowd instantly chanted the lyrics at the top of their voices.

The president was welcomed to the event and sat in the VIP section during the event.

As the singer kept on with his performance, cameras captured the moment President Mahama was singing along word-for-word.

President Mahama was seen seated, smiling broadly, clearly enjoying the performance. When the crowd noticed his cheerful expression displayed on the screen, they erupted into loud cheers.

The video of the president vibing to the 'Mahama Paper' song by Shatta Wale has since gone viral, sparking reactions across social media.

The video posted on Instagram is below:

Who is Shatta Wale?

Shatta Wale (born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. on Oct 17, 1984) is a famous Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist, singer, songwriter, and producer, known for hits like "Dancehall King" and his energetic style blending Afrobeats, reggae, and dancehall.

His musical style has earned him titles like "African Dancehall King" and major collaborations, notably with Beyoncé on "Already," making him a prominent, sometimes controversial figure in African music.

Reactions to Mahama vibing to Shatta's song

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on Instagram. Some of the comments are below.

Globaladusafowah said:

"I am smiling along. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ SM FOR LIFE."

Thuglord.xzibit wrote:

"Your favourite artist go fit make president sing along? 4LYF is our life .❤️❤️Paah paaah paaah."

Lookuniquecollections stated:

"I like this. RELEASE STRESS, Mr President. ❤️❤️❤️"

Efya_inshira said:

"Mr President, thank you for always supporting our music. 😍😍😍I see you love your favourite song.❤️❤️"

Efyastonevy commented:

"You can see the First Gentleman was comporting himself very well from standing up to dance. 😂"

Kumerican_copson stated:

"You can't hate this man, our presidoo. Enjoy. Merry Christmas, sir."

Quabena_jnr_ questioned:

"Abeg, when is the referendum happening so I can come to Ghana to vote for his third term?"

Shatta Wale and President John Mahama hug each other at a boxing event. Photo credit: Shatta Wale, @JDMahama & @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

President Mahama hugs Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that President Mahama and Shatta Wale showed their love for each other when the two met briefly at a boxing event.

Shatta Wale paused his performance to greet President John Mahama at the ringside of the Legon Sports Stadium.

Social media users who watched the video commented on the bond between the two popular Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh