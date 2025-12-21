A recent SHS graduate accused a teacher of confiscating her iPhone 13 Pro Max and refusing to return it

The student admitted breaching school rules but described the indefinite seizure as excessive and unfair punishment

The viral video sparked heated debate over GES phone bans and how confiscated items were handled in schools

A recent Senior High School (SHS) graduate has caused a stir on social media after she reported a teacher who ceased her phone while in school, and still refused to give her back.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady, who recently graduated in Asanteman SHS in Ashanti Region, cried out to the public after her unnamed school teacher used the school's disciplinary measures and confiscated her properties and refused to return it.

The student claimed that the teacher in question refused to return her iPhone 13 Pro Max, which she said she purchased for GH¢10,200.

SHS student calls out teacher over iPhone

In the trending video, the lady, while weeping profusely, acknowledged that she violated the school regulations by bringing the phone into the school's premises. However, she argued that the indefinite seizure of her property was an excessive punishment.

"I did it, and I brought the item and he seized it from me," she tearfully explained. "Since this issue happened, I have called his phone times. I went through elders, teachers spoke about it, but he does not hear my pleas for forgiveness."

According to her, multiple interventions from other staff and elders have failed to persuade the teacher to release the expensive device. Her frustration has led her to speculate that the phone may have been sold.

The video takes a dramatic turn as the student declares she will cease her pleas. In a direct address to the teacher, she stated:

"I am telling you that you will look for me and bring my property to me."

This statement has been interpreted by viewers as a warning that she believes circumstances will eventually compel the teacher to return the phone.

The incident highlighted a recurring point of contention in Ghana's second-cycle institutions, where the Ghana Education Service (GES) rules forbid student phone use, but the handling and return of confiscated items often lead to disputes between students, parents, and school authorities.

Watch the video shared on X below:

Reactions to SHS student's iPhone 13 saga

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@msrukie1 said:

"Not to sound demeaning, but with this background, this girl doesn’t come from a family that will buy her a GH¢10,200 phone. So how did she get that money? Ei. 🤦‍♀️"

@east6rich questioned:

"Hands for touch the teacher. Why you dey seize phone from a student then after you want to take it?"

@bigdraco772 commented:

"Nonsense. If you know taking phone to school is prohibited, why take it to school then? The nerve to cry on social media thinking to get sympathy. If you can't abide by rules and regulations, how will you work in a cooperative institution."

@paakwesidavis stated:

"She make lucky, saf... those days, like, the teacher go smash the phone for ground make e tear your eye."

Source: YEN.com.gh