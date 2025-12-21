Ghanaian actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown, has asked the public to continue to love and support her spouse after their divorce.

The host of the Onua Showtime programme made the emotional appeal on Showbiz 360.

Nana Ama McBrown Urges Ghanaians to Respect Maxwell Mensah After Divorce

Source: Instagram

McBrown begs fans to respect Maxwell Mensah

A-list actress Nana Ama McBrown has called on her fans to show her ex-husband love and support after announcing their divorce. The style influencer explained that although they no longer have a romantic relationship, they remain best of friends because of the child they share.

She begged her fans to give him maximum respect and support him as they have always done. She voiced her worries about her ex-husband's treatment in public while he is out mingling, denouncing those who act in this way and reminding Ghanaians that he is a free man.

"I'm begging all of you. He is someone I appreciate and respect. We can't stop talking, and we can't be enemies, therefore I want you all to love him and support him the way Ghanaians love me since we have a child together," she continued."

The Facebook video is below:

Reactions as McBrown declares ex-husband as free

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown as she publicly stated that her husband is a free man who can do whatever he pleases in public. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Nana Hamilton stated:

"Godly woman. Nana Ama Mcbrown, God bless you dearly."

Eriksen Mawunya Lemon commented:

"You go explain taya ,Ibi allo marriage u go do."

Kwabena Nhyira stated:

"Definition of maturity and God fearing woman. God bless you. Your Excellency."

Teddy Moore stated:

"She's confused."

Nana Ama McBrown and her ex-husband posed together in a viral video. Photo credit: @iammcbrown.

Source: Instagram

McBrown discusses relationship with Maxwell Mensah

Ghanaian serial entrepreneur Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband, Maxwell Mensah.

She explained that they are best of friends, although their marriage didn't work. She praised her former in-laws for always supporting her, despite her separation from their son.

"I don't like the murmuring; I want my husband to be free. I call him my husband. Do you know why? I am the longest person he has ever been with. We're not married anymore, but the mutual respect between us remains. I don't want people to insult him, and I don't want people to disrespect him."

The TikTok video is below:

McBrown confirms she won’t marry again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown confirmed her divorce on the TV3 Morning Show.

The Kumawood star opened up about her traditional marriage and when she divorced her husband in a viral video.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh