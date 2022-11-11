A Ghanaian man is making his motherland proud after sharing his adventure on how he is promoting African culture in Canada with a food retail business

He said his decision to set up his business was birthed after he saw the zeal with which Ghanaians and other Africans yearn to eat African foods

Eddie Ameh who opened his business in 2021 emphasized the need for younger African generations living abroad to eat and enjoy African meals

A Ghanaian man based in Canada has inspired many Africans with his story of how he is using his retail food business to promote African culture.

Speaking in an interview with Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Eddie Ameh said he ventured into the food retail business after realising that Ghanaians and other Africans living in his community in Canada still had the desire to eat African foods.

"I reached out to the Ghanaian community that I was going to Toronto to get some yams, and I was very surprised at the response. From picking up three boxes of yams, here I am with a 3,600-sq.-ft. store " he told Andrew Coppolino.

Photos of Eddie Ameh Photo credit @ Andrew Coppolino/CBC

Ameh opened his business, The Yam Seller Africa Superstore in May 2021 which is currently located at Victoria Street N. in Kitchener.

Promoting African culture

Besides the yams, he also sells African and Caribbean foods such as halal meats and specially-prepared goat meals

On the occasion of Nigeria's independence celebration on October 1st this year, Ameh who has a lot of customers with Nigerian heritage organized an event to celebrate the momentous day with African foods as the main attraction.

"It was a way of appreciating these customers," Ameh said. "It's not just taking their money at the store. It's also giving back a little bit of what they have given me. It's a reason to celebrate with them."

"Most of the kids born here don't have an idea of some of the foods and some of the culture," Ameh said.

"Displaying some traditional food, dances and music afforded this younger generation an opportunity to experience Nigerian culture," he said.

