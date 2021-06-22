The commissioner for health, Betta Edu, has contributed greatly to a young man's life who once came to her office to beg for a job

The commissioner for health in Cross River state, Betta Edu, has shared a very emotional story about a young man whose place in life changed because of his humility.

On Thursday, June 17, Betta said she was surprised when she got to her office and saw a man in a military uniform giving her a salute.

He was doing everything

Looking close, she realised it was the man, Ethoti, who came around her office during the pandemic, trying to get busy by helping people.

Then, the man would give out sanitiser to people in the commissioner’s office and clean the workspace. He even helped with carrying COVID-19 relief materials.

When she noticed him, she called her personal assistant and wanted to know more about the young man, saying she could not remember employing him.

On Ethoti’s behalf, the PA pleaded:

“Commissioner I know your plate is full and we are very many already on your personal pay role, please just help him, he came to volunteer during this COVID period.”

I will work for free, ma

With the economic effect of the pandemic, Betta asked that he stays at home as paying staff is hard enough.

The young man later came to her office, knelt, and pleaded to work for free with tears in his eyes. Betta was touched as she asked him to resume his job.

Some months after, the young man brought an application form of the Nigerian Airforce, signalling his interest to join. She took the form to someone she knows in the military and Ethoti became an officer.

Joe Pat Ogar said:

"Great job, Dr. You've saved not only Ethoti but lots of others who may depend on him or benefit directly or indirectly from him. God bless you for giving him reasons to thank God."

Udida Chinwe Eucharia said:

"So touching, may God continue to bless and reward your generosity."

Leo Ijakpa said:

"Honestly, if others before you were to help children of a nobody like you just did, Cross River State would have stood taller than this long time ago. God bless you a million times, madam."

Never sits still no matter what

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Oluwasunkanmi David, demonstrated the importance of upskilling oneself no matter what the situation is.

In 2006, while he was waiting to get a job, he started apprenticing at a mechanic workshop. Oluwasunkanmi in a LinkedIn post said he was a big subject of ridicule among friends who thought he was doing a dirty job.

Some of his friends even advised him to wait at home until a suitable job shows up but the man’s thirst for knowledge and self-improvement would not allow him to sit still.

