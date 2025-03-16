Stonebwoy’s PRO Vida Adutwumwaa Urges Kofi Adoma’s Family to Sue Dormaahene

Vida Adutwumwaa has called on Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's family to take legal action against the Dormaahene over the journalist's eye injury

Vida expressed disappointment that the family is seeking sympathy instead of holding the Dormaahene responsible for the incident

She argued that the Dormaahene, who invited Kofi Adoma to cover the festival, must bear responsibility for the journalist's injury

Vida Adutwumwaa, the newly appointed Public Relations Officer (PRO) representative for Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, has called on the family of renowned broadcast journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani to take legal action against the Dormaahene.

Sharing her personal views on the United Showbiz programme as a pundit on Saturday, March 15, 2025, Vida expressed outrage and disappointment over the unfortunate incident that caused Kofi Adoma's eye injury.

Recall that Kofi Adoma Nwanwani was involved in an incident where he was shot in the eye by a stray bullet while covering a festival at Dormaa.

Following this, the renowned broadcaster was flown to Dubai for treatment by an eye specialist.

Upon his return to Ghana a few days ago, Kofi Adoma held a press conference to address issues surrounding his accident.

Discussing the press conference on the United Showbiz show, the dancehall artiste's PRO said she was disappointed in Kofi Adoma's family for not suing the Dormaahene over their son's eye incident.

She argued that Kofi Adoma was invited to cover the festival by the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, and for that, the revered chief must bear responsibility for his eye incident.

Vida said she could not fathom why the family of the broadcaster would be looking for sympathy from the Dormaahene instead of taking legal action against him.

"They are very lucky this incident did not involve any of my relatives. I would have sued the Dormaahene and everyone in the palace. Why should you be looking for sympathy from someone who has hurt you?" she queried.

Below is the video of Vida Adutwumwaa urging Kofi Adoma's family to take legal action against the Dormaahene.

Ghanaians react to Vida Adutwumwaa's video

Vida Adutwumwaa looked visibly angry as she took Kofi Adoma's family on for not seeking justice for their relative.

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video excerpts of the United Showbiz programme took to the comment section to share their views.

@Nana Amoateng said:

"The guy behind the trigger must be arrested !"

@Francine Bassey also said:

"These reckless gun activities must be banned. A similar incident recently occurred in Nungua, resulting in the tragic loss of the queen's life."

@Hannah Yankson commented:

"I'm even surprised that up to date no arrest has been made.....my goodness."

Kofi Adoma thanks his wife

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adoma singled out his wife, Miracle Adoma, for praise, detailing how supportive she had been since the sad incident happened.

Speaking to the media, the broadcast journalist said Mrs Miracles Adoma had proven to be a reliable pillar that he could lean on in times of difficulties.

Consequently, he asked Ghanaians to help him express gratitude to Mr Adoma for her support.

