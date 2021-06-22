Peace Hyde stays making Ghana proud!

Her production with Netflix, the world's biggest streaming service is a new career milestone for Hyde

Her announcement has been met with a lot of well-wishes.

Ghanaian-British television host, Peace Hyde, has revealed that she is the creator and executive producer of Netflix's first original African reality television series, 'Young, Famous, and African.'

In a post on Instagram, Hyde wrote that she and her team are making history telling stories of African origin.

Historic! Peace Hyde Executive Produces Netflix's first-ever Original African Reality TV series. Photo credit: Instagram (@peac_hy)

The series features Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Annie Macaulay Idibia (Nigeria), Swanky Jerry (Nigeria) and Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Andile Ncube, and Naked DJ (all from Nigeria.)

"We are making African history telling OUR STORIES and I am so honoured, excited and READY!," reads the caption of her post.

"It's been a lot of sleepless nights and early mornings but the dream has finally paid off. Excited to finally share that I am a CREATOR and EXECUTIVE PRODUCER of the first ever Netflix Original African Reality TV series 'YOUNG, FAMOUS AND AFRICAN' starring this phenomenal superstar cast. GET READY WORLD THE AFRICANS ARE COMING!!"

She has since been congratulated by many people. Find below a sample of the well-wishes.

Vumimsweli: "I am beaming with pride! Well done! Wow! What a feat @peac_hy"

AJ Sarpong: "Congratulations Peace!! Love to see it!! Keep winning boo!"

Steve Harris: "Go Mogul @peac_hy super proud of you. No one does it better"

Lizzysopendiary: "Wow! Congratulations. Wishing you many more wins!"

Uchepedro: "Yay congratulations so proud of you. You’re a force"

Vanessa Gyan: "My sis! Congratulations"

