Musician Kofi Kinaata has opened up about his childhood dream to be in Ghana's highest office

He gave a hilarious account about how the dream died while he was in a plane flying over Accra

Fans flooded the comment section to remind the singer of his comedic abilities

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata unlocked a core childhood memory during one of his many flight trips. .

Kofi Kinaata cracks ribs as he shares how his childhood dream to become president ended. Source: Kofikinaata

He shared an aerial view from the plane with a hilarious commentary about his childhood dream of becoming president and recruiting his friend Donzy Chaka for his campaign song.

According to Kofi Kinaata looking at the tiny settlements from a bird's eye view gave him an awakening moment as to why he cannot lead then nation.

In his hilarious account, he established that the many mouths to feed in Accra alone was enough to deter him from chasing his childhood dream.

The Things Fall Apart hitmaker is known on social media for his compelling hilarious content just as much as his music prowess.

Fans react to Kinaata's hilarious account

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kinaata's story about his presidential dreams.

@KiNg____DaVe said:

"Does Kofi want to tell us that whatever we are going he isn't feeling it or what? How can you be fun at this difficult time?"

thejosephmireku wrote:

"This is very funny but hides a kernel of truth. These are the thought processes of leaders with the common good at heart. Are you fit for the role? Can you do the job? Can you ensure efficiency, equity and fairness in the delivery of public goods?"

@gabiGodwin added:

"Kofi koraaaaa Aden errrr🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣.Kofi u for try stand up comedy ooo bkos u be toooo funny ooo😂🤣🤣🤣🤣… the story koraaa u Dey give b cloud 9 mood"

Students honour Kofi Kinaata

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reprted that some students from Kofi Kinaata's alma mater, Takoradi Technical Institute had named a path in the school after their favourite alumni.

The renowned singer has always been proud of his alma mater, where he honed his musical talent.

Many knew Kofi Kinaata as a recalcitrant student who used his own tried-and-tested tactics of breaking bounds and evading punishment hence the students' decision.

