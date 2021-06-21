Love is sweet with the right person

That is the theme of Gospel singer Gifty Osei's father's day message for her husband

Osei shared a video that showed her massaging her husband's head

Gospel artiste, Empress Gifty Osei has shared a beautiful video to celebrate her husband, Hopeson Adorye on Father's Day.

Posted on Instagram on Sunday, June 20, the video shows Osei gently rubbing her husband's head with a head massager.

Love is sweet! Empress Gifty Osei 'shines' husband's 'sakora' head in new video. Photo source: Instagram (@Empress_Gifty)

"Happy Father’s Day to my husband @hopesonadorye ❤️❤️❤️❤️Love is sweet when u re with de right man," reads the caption of the video posted by Osei.

The comment section of the post is swooning with statements from people expressing their admiration for the love act.

Find below some of the comments below.

Ohemaawoyeje: "Romantic like dat"

Mino_products: "I can't stop watching may God bless us with a beautiful home like this ......AMEN"

mmawini: "Love is indeed sweet when u are with the right one ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Tapping into your blessings mum"

dellarussell: "Efo Yaovi dey chop love. Nice one. Happy father's day to him"

finetowatch: "Daddy is really enjoying the way you are doing it"

Watch the video below.

In other news, Highlife sensation, Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, has shared a photo of his father, Alex Marfo, on social media.

On Sunday, June 20, 2021, the photo shared by Eugene was to celebrate his dad as the world marked Father's Day. From the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Eugene's father was spotted holding a microphone and standing in front of a band and singing.

Captioning the photo, Kuami Eugene who referred to his father as a legend indicated that his father was once into music.

Because he (father) was not successful in that, he had discouraged him (Eugene) from doing music but according to the singer, he had learned from his father's mistakes and has improved on them by God's grace.

Source: Yen.com.gh