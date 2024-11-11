An alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Samuel Sesah has been honoured in the US

The young eyecare specialist was inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Optometry

Dr Sesah spoke to YEN.com.gh about his latest professional achievement abroad

A young Ghanaian Optometrist at the University Hospital of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Samuel Sesah has made a name for himself abroad

The young was named a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry (FAAO) in the US.

Dr Samuel Sesah, a young Ghanaian makes a name for himself after he was named a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry. Photo credit: @samuel_sesah/TikTok.

With this recognition, Dr Sesah has joined a reputable association made up of professional optometrists and vision scientists in the US.

The young Optometrist, who was the SRC president of the KNUST in 2021, shared the exciting news on social media.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Dr Sesah expressed excitement over the honour done to him by the FAAO.

"Yeah, I feel very refreshed and excited about receiving this prestigious honour of the Fellowship of the American Academy of Optometry coming from Ghana, right from Africa," he said.

He also said the FAAO recognition would challenge and motivate him and other optometrists in Ghana to work harder.

"I am hoping that this honour and fellowship title would motivate me to bring the best out of myself to the service of my Nongovernmental Organization, the country at large and my subregion. I hope that this would inspire, motivate and inspire other optometrists to also challenge themselves clinically and academically for the betterment of delivery in the country," he said.

The American Academy of Optometry is a respectable association of eyecare specialists with a membership comprised of optometrists and vision scientists.

The association has been in existence for more than a century, providing Fellows access to the best minds in optometry, vision science and research.

Dr Sesah's friends congratulate him.

After Dr Samuel Sesah shared the news of his achievement on social media, some of his friends thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

@GeorgeAnagli said:

"Congratulationsssss bro!"

@samuel_sesah replied:

"Thanks bro. Send dollars."

@KpogohE also said:

"This is Coded Glory by God. Congratulations, Bro."

@AttaSarhene wrote:

"Congratulations Dr .Greater heights awaits you."

Former KNUST student wins award in US

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a former student at KNUS, George Fordjour also made Ghana proud in the US.

George Fordjour emerged as the emerged as the best contestant in this year's edition of the Student Poster Competition for Tennessee Technological University.

