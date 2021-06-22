• The bond between Stonebwoy and his first child and daughter, Jidula is so enviable

• A video seen by YEN.com.gh shows Stonebwoy in a very dull mood when Jidula was not well

• The musician is seen carrying Jidula in his arms at the hospital

• The video has other nice father and children moments captured and was shared on Father's Day

A video capturing a sad-looking Stonebwoy wrapping his daughter Jidula in his arms at the hospital when she was sick has warmed hearts on social media.

He looked so dejected in the video while Jidula, wrapped in a white cloth, rested calmly in his arms at the hospital.

It is obvious Stonebwoy might be feeling sad at that moment knowing that his heartthrob was not well.

A collage of Stonebwoy and Jidula. Photo credit: @jidulaxii/Instagram

The video also captures other moments of Stonebwoy in exciting moods with the children:

The mood tells a lot about the close bond existing between him and Jidula and fans have noticed the love Stonebwoy has for his daughter.

Reactions

The video has garnered massive reactions with many people praising Stonebwoy.

Abi, for instance, made a prayer for him asking God to bestow Stonebwoy with the wisdom and all he needs to look after his children:

iamabifrimps: “May Jehovah, who knew the relevance of fatherhood and transformed ABRAM(exalted father) to ABRAHAM( father of and continue to bless you with the fear of God, might, wisdom, knowledge, counsel, and blessings to continue to be the father of multitudes to those far and near in Jesus mighty name, amen. *Blessed Father's Day to you.”

Angelina and Miss revealed that they cried watching the video:

angelinasarbah: “So touching I cried watching the video.”

miss_marfo: “Video got me teary so many awesome moments captured. Role model for many other fathers.”

Jackie called Stonebwoy daddy of the year:

jackie_paha: “Awwwwww. Daddy of the Year.”

Frank admired them:

franklinashalom: “This is beautiful.”

Jidula

Stonebwoy’s daughter is adorable and very much loved by Ghanaians.

She was in the news recently for fearlessly riding a boat on water that got many people admiring her.

Jidula’s social media activities prove how smart, intelligent, and adorable she is at her age.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the little girl sent her mother a happy mother’s day wish that got fans emotional.

She is also known to speak clear English with an impeccable accent like an American-raised kid.

The young girl also loves learning as YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Jidula studying with a self-teaching machine.

