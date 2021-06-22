Kennedy Agyapong's son, Ken Agyapong Jnr, is celebrating his birthday today, June 22

Among those celebrating him is Kennedy Osei, the first son of Osei Kwame Despite

Ken Osei shared a photo of Ken Jnr with a simple birthday message

Kennedy Osei, the first son of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, has celebrated Ken Agyapong Jnr, the son of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong on his birthday.

Ken Agyapong Jnr who is the General Manager of his father's Kencity Media (Oman FM, Ash FM, Nap Radio, and NET2 TV) turned a year older on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

To mark his friend's birthday, Kennedy Osei who is also the General Manager of his father's Despite Media took to social media to celebrate him.

Photo collage of Kennedy Osei and Ken Agyapong Jnr Photo source: @kennyagy, @kenndyosei

Kennedy Osei shared a fine photo of Ken Agyapong Jnr on his Instagram stories with the caption: "Happy birthday"

Ken Agyapong Jnr reshared Kennedy Osei's birthday message on his Instagram stories.

Below is the post as sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram blog Sweet_Maame_Adwoa.

Ken Agyapong's 61st birthday

The birthday of Ken Agyapong Jnr comes barely one week after his father turned 61 years old on June 16.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Ken Agyapong flew his family, including his second wife and many of his children, to Dubai to celebrate.

In a video from the trip, Ken Agyapong and his big family were seen sitting at the table for dinner at the plush Bulgari Yacht Club in Jumeirah Bay.

Ken Agyapong building cardio centre at 37 Military Hospital

Ken Jnr's birthday also coincided with the announccement that his father is building a cardiothoracic centre for the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Ken Jnr accompanied his father to cut the sod to construct the 80-bed cardio centre on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Speaking to journalists after the sod-cutting ceremony, the MP revealed that the construction and furnishing of the facility would cost three million dollars (over GHC 17m).

