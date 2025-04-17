The late Adwenephane's funeral and burial service were held in Germany on Thursday, April 17, 2025

Videos of the late controversial blogger's funeral rites emerged after a few mourners streamed it on TikTok

The videos of the late Adwenepahene's funeral and burial service triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians, who mourned his passing

The funeral and burial service for the late Ghanaian blogger, Evans Amankwaah, popularly known as Adwenepahene, were held in Germany on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Footage of the late Adwenepahene's funeral and burial service in Germany emerges. Photo source: @koforiduaflowers5

Source: TikTok

Footage of the late controversial supporter of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress' funeral and burial service has emerged after it was streamed live on TikTok.

In the series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the funeral service was held inside a church, where a special rite was performed by a pastor

The late Adwenepahene's mortal remains were later placed in a coffin and escorted to the cemetery by German pallbearers, friends, and family members of the late blogger, who were dressed in all-black outfits.

Tears broke out among the funeral sympathisers at the cemetery as they sang a sorrowful song and listened to the preachings of a pastor before bidding farewell to the late blogger.

Adwenepahene's untimely passing

Reports of Adwenepahene sadly passing away in Germany emerged on social media on Friday, April 4, 2025. Another Germany-based Ghanaian blogger, Nana Prempeh of Bigscout Media, later confirmed the news of his former friend's demise.

Per multiple reports, the blogger passed away after he slumped a few days after undergoing surgery for a medical condition at a local hospital in the country.

Before his untimely demise, Adwenepahene was well-known on TikTok and YouTube for being critical of former President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and often made derogatory remarks about them.

He was also involved in an online feud with other notable personalities, including Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, and Bishop Ajagurajah.

The late Adwenepahene was based in the German city of Stuttgart along with his wife, Becky, a vlogger, and their five children. He named one of his children after the renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama and was overcome with joy when the Engineers and Planners CEO reportedly surprised his family with a large sum of money, which he claimed he had never seen before, despite being abroad a long time ago.

Below are the videos from Adwenepahene's funeral and burial service:

Ghanaians mourn the late Adwenepahene

The footage of the late Adwenepahene's funeral and burial service triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians, who mourned his passing on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Adepa Enterprise commented:

"Adwenepahe, may your soul rest in peace. God knows best."

Mary Oti 23 said:

"It is only today I believed his death."

obaapapatricia10 wrote:

"So like play like play, it is true. Oh God, have mercy on us."

Obaapa Dockie said:

"This is sad oo ewurade."

Adwenepahene's widow's family speaks after his passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwenepahene's widow, Becky's family, spoke after the blogger's passing.

In a video, Becky's father denied allegations that his daughter had been kicked out of her family over her and her late husband's past utterances.

Becky's father also dismissed claims that some individuals Adwenepahene was involved in a feud with were behind his untimely demise.

