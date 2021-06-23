Arnold Baidoo has reacted to Shatta Wale's 'fake' jeans saga

Arnold laughed at the musiician in a post on Facebook

Shatta Wale has been accused of wearing 'fake' jeans after sharing new photos

Entertainment analyst Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has reacted to news of Shatta Wale wearing 'fake' jeans.

Shatta Wale has been accused of wearing 'fake' after recent he shared photos on his Instagram page.

The photos included a close-up shot which revealed the jeans he was wearing to be DSQUARED2, an Italian fashion brand.

Arnold Baidoo is laughing at Shatta Wale over fake jeans saga Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

A check on the internet indicates that the type of DSQUARED2 jeans Shatta Wale was wearing cost from 670 US dollars upwards. That means one would have to pay in excess of GHC3,900 to buy one in Ghana.

After Shatta Wale's post which indirectly had him showing off that he wears expensive clothing, some social media users have tried to discredit him.

For many of these people, Shatta Wale's DSQUARED2 was a fake one because there was a slight difference between the logo on his and what is commonly found on the internet.

While Shatta Wale's jeans have DSQUARED with the number 2 as an exponent, the ones on the internet have the number as a regular numeral.

Arnold Baidoo happens to be the latest person to have joined in on the ongoing dragging of Shatta Wale on social media.

In a post on Facebook, Arnold shared the photos comparing Shatta Wale's jeans to what is on the internet.

Captioning the photo, Arnold acted as if he was not pleased with the dragging of Shatta Wale and asked what was going on.

He also indicated that there is too much fooling in the entertainment industry before adding loads of laughing emojis.

"Oh but you people too, wossop? Why? Ghana Entertainment industry, we fool too much #hw3," he wrote.

Shatta Wale and Arnold shoe saga

Shatta Wale's 'fake' jeans saga comes on the back of his recent hot exchanges with Arnold Baidoo, on UTV's UNited Showbiz.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale, claimed that the pundit was wearing cheap sneakers which cost GHC2.50.

It is no wonder that Arnold has joined in to make fun of Shatta Wale.

