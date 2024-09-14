A video of a young lady confessing that she is in love with Ghanaian actor Kweku Manu is trending

The lady has refuted claims that her decision to open to the Ghanaian actor hr wants monetary gains ]

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of the lady

A pretty Ghanaian lady is trending after she took to social media to disclose that she was madly in love with the Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the lady took offence at people who were trying to downplay her proposal by accusing her of having an ulterior motive.

A pretty Ghanaian lady expresses a desire to be Kwaku Manu's lover in a trending video. Photo credit: @Kwaku Manu @freedomboutique1/TikTok

In setting the records straight, the light-skinned lady asserted her decision to express her interest in the actor was not because of his money.

She explained that she is not poor and has the means to relocate abroad if she desires, hence, attempts to make her look like an opportunist were wrong.'

"Do I look someone who is hungry or someone cannot afford to travel abroad, I genuinely love Kwaku Manu," she said with passion.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the young lady had raked in over 18,000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to the lady's comment

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the lady's proposition. Others also urged Kwaku Manu to be circumspect.

Toro commented:

"Madam do not think he will take you abroad."

su1 commented:

"Kwaku shine ur eye ooooooooo hmm."

user2141588259304 reacted:

"Hmmmm Asantefour, i really like their seriousness,anything that they like, they will let you know that they like the thing,dear go for him,if you love."

yaw dwarkwaa added:

"She sounds serious. Kwaku give her a chance."

