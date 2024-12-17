Pappy Kojo, in a video, sat down with hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone and sang one of his legendary raps word for word

In the video, Pappy Kojo paid homage by reciting the iconic rap verse, and Reggie joined in as they rapped together

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were hit with nostalgia as they shared memories they had of Reggie's music

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has shown his respect for hip-hop music by rapping one of the most iconic verses to grace the scene.

Pappy Kojo raps Reggie Rockstone's song in a video. Photo source: reggierockstone, pappykojo

Source: Instagram

In a video that has surfaced online, he sat down with hiplife pioneer Reggie Rockstone, rapping one of the legend’s most iconic verses word for word. The verse was from the tune 'Plan B3n.'

In the viral video, Pappy Kojo paid homage by flawlessly reciting the memorable rap, with Reggie Rockstone joining in to make it a duet. The two rappers, with broad smiles on their faces, rapped with a lot of vigour, especially Pappy Kojo, who was extra excited.

The delivery from Pappy Kojo made many fans of Reggie Rockstone’s music very happy. The acapella reminded many netizens of the golden days of hiplife.

The video's comments section was flooded with comments from many who expressed how the clip brought back fond memories of Reggie Rockstone’s earlier hits. Many shared personal stories of how hiplife music shaped their childhood, while others praised Pappy Kojo for paying homage.

Pappy Kojo and Reggie Rockstone win hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nanaphresh1 said:

"He said heeerr forget forget.🔥"

nanakow_eduam wrote:

"Then times boys dey use walkman dey listen to these raps ..herrrrrrr.😂"

i_willsaidit commented:

"Ohhh Charley back in primary school days, we use to go head to head rapping those lyrics. Good times."

M.anifest drops song with King Promise

In more music news, M.anifest recently released a song with singer King Promise that has made significant waves in the music scene.

YEN.com.gh reported that the rapper had taken a different route by releasing a love song, something he does not do often.

The pair collaborated once in the past, and many Ghanaians were happy to see them work together again.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh