Vinicius Junior will reportedly clinch the 2024 FIFA The Best Award ahead of Manchester City's Rodri

News of the 24-year-old's impending triumph has sent social media into a frenzy, with many excited about the reports

Should the reports be believed, Vini will be the first Brazilian to win the award for best player in the world since 2007

Social media has been ablaze with reactions following reports that Vinícius Júnior will be crowned The Best Men's Player at the 2024 FIFA Awards, edging out Manchester City's midfield maestro Rodri.

Rodri previously triumphed over Vinícius in the 2024 Ballon d'Or voting, winning by a razor-thin margin of 41 points—1,170 to 1,129.

The narrow defeat reportedly left the Brazilian winger disappointed, prompting him and the entire Real Madrid delegation to skip the Paris gala.

However, this time, the tides appear to have shifted in favour of the electrifying forward.

Vinícius to win FIFA The Best Award

According to Globo Esporte, Vinícius will be officially named the world’s best player at the FIFA The Best Awards ceremony.

The announcement is expected to come on the eve of Madrid’s clash with Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Doha on December 18.

Unlike the Ballon d'Or saga, the 24-year-old will reportedly attend the event in person.

This recognition sees Vinícius join an exclusive list of Brazilian legends who have claimed FIFA's top individual accolade since its inception in 1991.

He will follow in the footsteps of Romário, Ronaldo Nazário (three-time winner), Rivaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho (who won twice), and Kaká.

Fans react to Vinicius' reported FIFA The Best triumph

News of Vinícius’ impending coronation has sparked an outpouring of excitement and relief on social media, particularly among fans who felt his previous efforts went underappreciated.

YEN.com.gh captured some notable reactions:

@Pik5Peter claimed:

"Finally, Rodri won't rob anymore."

@Isabelloisa1 also added:

"Finally, a win without corruption."

@myViews0026 shared a similar sentiment:

"FIFA BEST is at least not biased, then 💁🏻‍♂️"

@M7movic congratulated Vini:

"Fully deserved, Vinícius has been unstoppable this year."

@neyvibes concluded:

"Best deserving."

Ronaldo insists Vinicius deserves 2024 Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldo Nazario believes Vinicius should have claimed the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award over Rodri.

The Brazilian legend argued that his compatriot was more deserving of the prestigious accolade.

