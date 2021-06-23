Kalsoume Sinare: Veteran actress stuns social media with beautiful photos

Kalsoume Sinare has dazzled fans in a new photo she posted on social media

The actress put her huge living room on display and showed off her swag at the same time

Kalsoume Sinare is married to Ghanaian football living legend, Tony Baffoe

Multiple award-winning veteran actress, Kalsoume Sinare-Baffoe, has given her teeming fans a stunning pose in her huge mansion in the latest photo she shared on social media.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the popular actress, Kalsoume Sinare was seen posing in what appeared like the living room in her plush home.

The photo saw her wearing a black and red free-flowing dress as she posed in three different styles.

She complemented her look with an expensive-looking wristwatch and was looking all glammed up in her make-up.

After posting the rather beautiful photo, Kalsoume Sinare captioned it: "The foundation of life is love"

Many of her fans and followers took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her as they admired her beauty.

Actress jackieappiah came in with the comment: "This is Beautiful"

marthaankomah also wrote: "U are beautiful"

ramorteyventures commented: "Always Looking beautiful"

There were many comments that proved Kaloume Sinare was loved by her teeming fans and followers.

