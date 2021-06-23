Flower girl: TV star Wendy Laryea takes over social media with 3 stunning photos

Wendy Laryea has stunned many of her fans and followers with her latest social media activity

The on-screen personality was seen in a photo beaming with smiles in a yellow outfit in front of a yellow background

Wendy Laryea has managed to win many hearts online with her matchless beauty and likable personality

Award-winning Ghanaian on-screen personality, Wendy Laryea, has warmed many hearts on social media with her new photos that have got her fans drooling.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the TV star, Wendy Laryea was seen beaming with her usual smile while wearing a stunning flowery outfit.

She was seen posing in a pink coloured dress which had flowers designed in them as she looked straight into the camera.

Wendy Laryea was seen with nice hair and complemented her look with a wristwatch and pink heels to match the outfit.

After posting the photo, Wendy Laryea captioned it: "To shine your brightest light is to be who you truly are. Roy T. Bennett"

Many fans and followers of the news anchor took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her.

aurilla_aphrodite came in with the comment: "Stunning! You are perfectly fit for a brand ambassador. We would like to collaborate with you! Let us send you jewelry pieces to feature."

lawehdavid wrote: "Looking beautiful and heavy"

Fellow TV star berlamundi had this to say: "Queen of Gamashie"

andywale_jnr commented: "You're looking splendid sis"

There were many such comments that prove that Wendy Laryea is loved beyond measure by her teeming fans and followers.

Meanwhile, Fatima and Bismark, participants of the dating reality TV show Date Rush, have sent love sparks flying through the air and on social media with their latest photos.

The duo, who happened to have chosen each other on the dating show, was seen in some 'too close' photos which have got their fans drooling and falling in love.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fatima known widely as Gyal Dem Boss, was seen looking away as she basked in the company and arms of her date, Bismark.

