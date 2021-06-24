Actor Prince David Osei says things are tough in Ghana

That notwithstanding, he urged for calm and trust in the Akufo-Addo administration

The award-winning actor vehemently campaigned for the president in 2020

After months of self-denials, celebrated award-winning actor Prince David Osei has finally acknowledged that things are hard in Ghana.

The actor’s sudden change of tune comes after his criticism of the #FixTheCountry campaigners for demanding the fixing of every facet of the Ghanaian economy.

The actor who campaigned for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo during the 2020 general elections argued that the country could only be fixed when Ghanaians change their attitude and mindset.

Through the social media hashtag, “Fix the country”, some Ghanaians had been venting their anger and frustration over what they say is the failure of successive administrations to improve the citizenry’s lives.

Commenting on the country’s current state under President Akufo-Addo said he knew times are tough everywhere, “but things will get better”, urging Ghanaians to keep believing.

Corridors of power admit to the toughness of things

In an earlier YEN.com.gh report, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, says he missed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in power.

According to him, those were the times “when every year petrol prices went up by a quarter. When electricity and water prices also did their best to compete - on top of school fees.”

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Otchere Darko said the NDC knew how to fix prices.

That notwithstanding, he admitted that things are tough in the country, but they will get better.

“Things are tough, here, there, everywhere around the globe. But they will get better. Keep faith. Don’t tempt fate!” he stated.

Building consensus to fix Ghana’s challenges

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama called for broad consensus-building to find solutions to the country’s challenges.

In a statement to commemorate the June 4 Uprising, Mahama said Ghana is a country with exceptional human talent underutilised.

“Time is ticking fast, and yet we can make things right if we work as one nation with a common destiny,” the presidential candidate of the NDC in the 2020 general elections said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh’s Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN’s news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh