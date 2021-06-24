Osebo has waded into the issue of marriage in an exclusive interview he granted

According to him, marriage is the pride of both men and women but added it was not obligatory

He indicated that those unmarried at a certain age and vowed not to, end up regretting the decision

The Ghanaian representative of the Zara brand, Richard Brown, famed as Osebo has shared his opinion on marriage specifically its importance in certain phases of life.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Osebo indicated that it was not obligatory for one to get married.

He however added that marriage, per the Ghanaian culture, was seen as the pride of both men and women no matter their background.

Osebo then opined that many women who were above the ages of 35 and still unmarried normally faced criticism from society, claiming they had bad characters.

The stylist and brand ambassador then said many people who did not really consider marriage but were interested in childbirth, more often than not regret that decision.

He said there were times in both the lives of men and women that they would need the support of their wives and husbands respectively.

