The girl who captivated many people with her acting skill in the Indomie advert years ago has joined an online challenge

She shared a recent photo of herself to show the massive transformation she had undergone over the years

Many people who reacted to the post were stunned with others urging her to spell nutrition

The little Ghanaian girl who featured in the popular Indomie advert many years ago has left many in awe after she joined the then and now online challenge.

This comes after she took to TikTok, where she shared a recent photo of herself to show the massive transformation where she had undergone over the years.

Ghanaian lady joins online trend Photo credit: @tackie._/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She also revealed in the comment section of her post that she was now 17 years old.

Many fondly remember her for that famous Indomie advert in which she partook in a spelling bee competition and was asked to spell the word nutrition.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 39,000 likes and 900 comments.

Ghanaians react to the post

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post were delighted to see the massive transformation the girl had undergone over the years.

yasmine omar commented:

So you made my mum knock me back then because I couldn’t spell it

Maame serwaa 143 replied:

cus of you i passed my test bi in class threeit was class test and i was asked to spell nutrition i remembered you and did it the same way you did

Night. ingale commented:

eii see oo..she grown pass me,meanwhile I saw this advert when I was 18I gotta start eating indomie too

Lady who featured in MTN advert gifted a house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rita Tetteh, the woman who featured in the mobile money advert for MTN many years ago has been gifted a two-bedroom house.

The gesture was made to thank her for her lead role in the advert that is part of the MTN success story.

''As part of our MoMo Month celebration, we said thank you to Madam Rita Tetteh, the lead character of the first MoMo TV commercial with a furnished two-bedroom house", the company said in a post on X.

Source: YEN.com.gh