A physically challenged man has inspired social media users as he showcased great dancing skills on an occasion

In the trending video, the one-legged man dumped his crutches and dazzled the crowd with beautiful legwork

In another stunning scene, he did two backflips and press-up without falling and while still not using his walking aids

A physically challenged man has shown in the true sense of the words that there exists ability in disability.

The man with one leg appeared on stage with his dance crew and in an instant, dumped his crutches.

The man's dancing skill left many people gushing Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

In the video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, the man then broke into fast dance doing legwork as he moved in rhythm with the rest of the dance crew.

In another breath-taking scene, he did backflips without being aided and landed like someone who had two legs.

He then followed the backflips with quick press-ups that threw the crowd into a frenzy. The talented man was the star of the performance.

Social media users were impressed and hailed the physically challenged dancer

Many people who watched the video couldn't believe their eyes and described the man as an inspiration.

@divineoffspring remarked:

"Our uniqueness is in us, not in any part of our body."

@send_a_dm_4_website_mobileapp_ said:

"Wow. No excuse in life o. God bless him."

@esther_unbothered commented:

"Happiness is free o so live life to d fullness no matter the circumstances."

@official_xperience wrote:

"Omo….. God bless him.

"Let me go n question myself, I’ve an issue with dance."

