Ghanaian man with 43 wives and 200 children discovered in Upper East

A polygamous man in a town called Tenzuku in the Upper East Region has been found to have over 200 children

Speaking at a small gathering of the children present, a spokesperson of the man indicated that he has 43 wives

It is reported that the number of children stated is below the actual numbers as female children are not counted

A man who was simply identified as Nana has been found to have over 200 children with his 43 wives in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Angel TV Morning Show (Anopa Bofo) crew led by Kofi Adomah journeyed to Tenzuku, the village that is a 13-hour drive from Accra to interview some of the children about the large family.

Although the man himself was not present, his spokesperson indicated that the estimated number of wives and kids was below the real figure.

According to him, the female children of the polygamous man are usually not counted because once they get married, they leave to be with their husbands.

Tenzuku natives reportedly everywhere

He also suggested that there is hardly any location in Ghana that an indigene of Tenzuku cannot be found, as many have travelled to different parts of the country.

Peace reigns

The man also asserted that the entire family lives peacefully, eat from one another and serve as watchmen and women over one another’s children, despite their large number.

