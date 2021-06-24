Wendy Laryea has reached out to society by training young girls on menstural health

The News Anchor and her Inspire to Rise team took a trip to the Eastern region to serve the purpose

Wendy Laryea is noted for gracing social media with lovely photos of herself

TV3’s Wendy Laryea and her Inspire to Rise initiative have organized a forum to deepen understanding of the menstrual hygiene management of adolescents.

The news anchor and her train were spotted in Adweso D/A Basic school in the Eastern region.

The initiative is part of the organization`s commitment to sensitize pupils on normalizing menstruation, proper menstrual hygiene management among adolescent school girls.

Globally, some girls are usually unprepared for their first menstruation resulting in many challenges at home, schools, and work place.

In some instances, girls and women do not have access to sanitary products or they know very little about the types and methods of using them.

Some are unable to afford such products due to high cost.

In Ghana, majority of girls do not have accurate information on menstruation before their first period.

In the light of this, “Inspire to Rise” a non-profit organisation held an educational forum at Adweso D/A Basic school at Koforidua in the Eastern region to educate pupils on proper menstrual hygiene, management, and waste disposal of sanitary pads.

The headmistress of Adweso DA Basic school Sheila Oye-Larbi who welcomed the initiative said it would go a long way to help the school.

Sanitary items including pads and soap were distributed to the students and some of the beneficiaries shared how the forum has deepened their understanding in the area of menstrual hygiene.

