Nana Frank Kofi Nyampong, a close friend of Kwame Despite, has laid his Muslim mother to rest in a solemn ceremony in line with Islamic traditions

The funeral was attended by prominent figures, including Osei Kwame Despite, and featured a Salatul Janazah prayer before the burial

Nana Frank Kofi Nyampong, CEO of MJ Hotel & Properties, was seen paying his last respects to his mother, overcome with emotion.

Nana Frank Kofi Nyampong, a close friend of the renowned businessman Osei Kwame Despite and a member of the East Legon Executive Club, has laid his mother to rest.

Because the deceased was a Muslim, a solemn and emotional funeral ceremony was held over the weekend, in line with the teachings and practices of Islam.

Nana Frank Kofi Nyampong, Kwame Despite’s friend and a member of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club bids his mother farewell. Photo credit: @plus1tv/TikTok.

The burial was attended by family, friends, and some prominent figures, including the renowned Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.

Nana Frank Kofi Nyampong's late mother, whose name has not been disclosed, was a devoted Muslim who remained true to her faith until her unfortunate demise.

A video circulating on TikTok captured the sad moment when the body of the deceased was brought to a large compound for Salatul Janazah, a communal prayer in Islam performed for the businessman's late mother before burial.

Muslims in the community, led by some imams, gathered behind the corpse to perform the Salatul Janazah prayers before it was taken to the cemetery for interment.

Nana Frank Kofi Nyampong, who is the Chief Executive Officer of MJ Hotel & Properties, was captured on camera looking sad and inconsolable as he paid his last respects to his mother.

According to the caption on the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Frank Kofi Nyampong is reportedly the Tepa Kurofrom Hene in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Below is the video of Nana Frank Kofi Nyampong's deceased mother's burial service.

Ghanaians sympathise with Kwame Despite's friend

When the video of the funeral emerged on social media, some netizens thronged the comment section to sympathise with Kwame Despite's friend.

Kwame Despite was part of the high-profile personalities who graced the funeral. Photo credit: UGC.

Kwame Despite mourns mother-in-law

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Despite attended the burial service of his mother-in-law, Mrs Kate Opoku-Acheampong.

The funeral, held in Accra, was graced by some high-profile personalities including members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Videos from the service emerged online, with many netizens sympathising with the businessman, his family and friends at the ceremony.

