Rob Dyrdek is a renowned producer, actor, reality TV star, entrepreneur, and former professional skateboarder from the United States. His diverse career has played a major role in his financial success. Rob Dyrdek's net worth is alleged to be $100 million. Discover how he made his fortune.

Rob Dyrdek's profile summary

Full name Robert Stanley Dyrdek Gender Male Date of birth 28 June 1974 Age 50 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Kettering, Ohio, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 147 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Gene Dyrdek Mother Patty Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Bryiana Noelle Flores Children 2 Education Fairmont High School Profession Producer, actor, reality TV star, entrepreneur, former skateboarder Net worth $100 million Instagram @robdyrdek TikTok @robdyrdek X (Twitter) @robdyrdek Facebook

What is Rob Dyrdek's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob Dyrdek's net worth is alleged to be $100 million. His primary income source is his career as an actor, producer, reality TV personality, entrepreneur, and former professional skateboarder.

How much money has Rob Dyrdek made from Ridiculousness?

According to US Magazine, he reportedly used to earn $35,000 per episode. MTV network later offered him $125,000 after he sold them the idea for Ridiculousness. Rob eventually earned more money when he got integration rights to the hit TV series.

Rob Dyrdek's professional career

Rob is an iconic entrepreneur, actor, producer, reality TV star, and former professional skateboarder. He has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. Below is a summary of his professional life:

Professional skateboarding

The Kettering native is a former professional skateboarder. Rob's skateboarding took off around the mid-1980s after he got a sponsorship to represent Surf Ohio, a local skate shop in Dayton, Ohio, United States. In 1989, Dyrdek participated in the National Skateboard Association North Central District competition and was placed first.

The former skateboarder turned pro at the age of 16 and secured fifth place during the Skateboard World Cup in Germany. Additionally, Rob competed at the X Games in San Francisco in 2000 and placed sixth in Park Skating.

Entrepreneurship

According to the LinkedIn profile, the American entertainer currently owns two companies. Stanley is the founder and CEO of Dyrdek Machine, a firm that partners with entrepreneurs to build startups and brands.

The American entrepreneur is also a co-founder and president of an all-media production firm known as Superjacket Productions. The company specialises in concept development, full­ service production, and talent curation.

He previously served as the co-founder and advisor of Black Feather Whiskey, a privately held American whiskey company, between 2016 and 2023. Additionally, Stanley was the founder and chairman of Street League Skateboarding, a sports entertainment company, from 2010 to 2019.

TV show appearance and acting

Rob has been featured in Rob & Big and Nitro Circus. He also portrayed Rambo in the 2008 popular American crime thriller film Righteous Kill. He later voiced a character in the TV series Rob Dyrdek's Wild Grinders.

Film productions and writing

Besides acting and reality TV ventures, Stanley is a producer. His production credits include Crashletes, Amazingness, Ridiculousness, Dude Perfect: Backstage Pass, and Messyness,

Additionally, Dyrdek is a writer. Dyrdek's first screenwriter role was in the 2008 TV series Rob & Big. He has since gained fame for writing TV series such as Rob Dyrdek's Wild Grinders and Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory.

Rob Dyrdek's real estate investments

Dyrdek has quite a portfolio of properties under his name. In the mid-2010s, the actor reportedly spent $10 million to buy a house located in the exclusive gated community of Mulholland Estates, California. The building sits on a 3.1-acre lot, making it the biggest in the neighbourhood.

In 2018, Dyrdek acquired a 6,800-square-foot home in Mulholland Estates, allegedly at $6 million. Rob Dyrdek's house has since undergone extensive renovation. The reality TV star reportedly spent $8.5 million to purchase a 7,500-square-foot mansion, his third property in Mulholland Estates, in 2019.

The former skateboarder is currently constructing another home in Beverly Hills, California, known as Forever Estates. Rob Dyrdek's Forever Estates is intended to serve as a family gathering place in the future.

Rob Dyrdek's car collection

Dyrdek, a passionate car enthusiast, owns approximately 14 customised Ferrari cars. He aims to expand his collection to 100 vehicles over his lifetime. Among the luxury Ferrari models he has driven are:

White Ferrari 812 GTS

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The Ferrari Roma

Black Ferrari 488 Pista

White Ferrari 488 GTB

Gray Ferrari GTC4Lusso

White Ferrari 458 Italia

FAQs

Who is Rob Dyrdek? He is an American producer, actor, reality TV star, and former skateboarder. Rob rose to stardom for writing the popular reality show Rob & Big. Where is Rob Dyrdek from? Rob hails from Kettering, Ohio, United States. How old is Rob Dyrdek? The actor is 50 years old as of March 2025. He was born on 28 June 1974. Who are Rob Dyrdek's parents? His parents are Patty and Gene Dyrdek. How much older is Rob Dyrdek than his wife? Dyrdek is 17 years older than his wife, Bryiana Noelle Flores. She is 33 years old as of March 2025. Bryiana was born on 21 July 1991. Is Rob Dyrdek a billionaire? The American producer is not a billionaire. How much is Rob Dyrdek worth? Rob has an alleged net worth of $100 million as of 2025. How many Ferraris does Rob Dyrdek own? The former professional skateboarder has around 14 customised Ferrari cars. Does Rob Dyrdek own any companies? Yes, the American entertainer currently owns two companies.

Rob Dyrdek's net worth depicts his impressive career in the entertainment industry. He thrives on multiple fronts as a producer, actor, reality TV star, entrepreneur, and former professional skateboarder. Rob resides in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

