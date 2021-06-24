It looks like Afia Schwar has met her master of insults in the person of Twene Jonas

The latter responded to an insinuation aimed at him by the former

According to the people checking the results, Twene is in the lead so far

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Social media users are rejoicing after Twene Jonas hit back at Afia Schwarzenegger after the comedienne recently jabbed him on social media.

Afia Schwar in her reaction to the apology letter from Dag Heward-Mills to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II criticised Ghanaians for glorifying and praising people who are 'homeless' abroad to slander prominent personalities in Ghana including Otumfuo.

Obia wo ni master laa; Twene Jonas applauded for Afia Schwar insult. Photo source: Instagram (@TweneJonas, @queenafiaschwarzenegger)

Source: Instagram

While she did not mention any specific names, social media observers pointed to Twene Jonas as the target of her insinuations.

Following Afia Schwar's video, Twene Jonas has accepted that the insinuations were targeted at him and has responded with fire.

In his latest video, Twene Jonas did not insinuate but mentioned Schwar's name to rain invective on her. He stated that Schwar is the ugliest woman who must not talk about him ever.

Jonas also likened Schwar's face to 'fufu funu' (leftover fufu).

Read below some of the reactions to Twene Jonas responding to Afia Schwar.

Francis Bangura seems really excited: "Some people thought they had Monopoly over insults, but twene Jonas appeared from nothing and has taken lead like Sammy gyamfi is doing as a political commentator."

Kwamina Baidoo has jokes: "This is a battle between queen of insults and king of insults but it seems the face of insults hemaa has been badly bruised"

Ommar iM. Kiidman is here for all of it: "Two bad mouths tearing each other apart?

Can't wait for her reply...This gonna bi lit!"

Blessing Fous is big on gender equity: "Nobody should come and say afia is a lady so twene Jonas shouldn't use some words on her"

In other news, Actor and politician John Dumelo’s son, John Junior, has stepped out in a long while looking all grown and tall.

Many people might also be surprised to see that John wears dreadlocks just like Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty. In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, John Junior is seen in the company of his father and some friends at the poolside.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh