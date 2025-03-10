Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has got tongues wagging online after he responded to critics regarding his academics

Afrifa-Mensah, in an interview, opened up on the end of his semester results as a law student

Social media users who reacted to the video have shared their views on the academics of Okatakyie Afrifa

Broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah has responded to criticisms surrounding his academics.

The outspoken media personality, in an interview, explained that he is studying law at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

To prove his point, he brought out his phone and mentioned the grades he scored in various subjects for the semester.

"These are my grades for this semester, Criminal Law 1, A, Commercial Law 1, A, Law of Torts A-plus, Law of Immovable Property, A, Eniviromental Law he had not finished the inputs but when he is done, I know I will get an A, Human Right Law 1 A."

Okatakyie lamented that people peddled lies about him due to their agenda.

"People sit down, and they create all manner of nonsense. They believe in their lies. I pay money to go and study; I am not obliged to explain anything to anyone.'

Okatakyie Afrifa then opened up on his academic certificates, where he confessed that he has a first degree in Public Administration and Governance from GIMPA and a Master's in International Relations.

Okatakyie Afrifa explained he was in his second year as a law student and was planning on pursuing a master's degree in law

The host of For The Records also opened up on his plan to study for a Masters Law Degree in September.

"Even before I complete I have applied to do Masters in Law. By September, I will be starting a Masters in Law in another institution, yet I have people sit down and say the guy is struggling to complete GIMPA."

Maurice Ampaw praises Okatakyie Afrifa

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has also shown support to Okatakyie.

"Okatakyie, that guy is gifted, God has raised him. God has brought Okatakyie to counter the things being done by Captain Smart and Kevin Taylor."

The outspoken lawyer vowed to support Okatakyie by giving him GH¢10,000 to support his programme.

At the time of writing this report, the video of Okatakyie setting the records had raked in over 2,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Okatakyie Afrifa's results

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the academic performance of Okatakyie Afrifa.

Yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"A in chains. Okatakyie Afrifa is an inspiration to the youth. He is brilliant and principled. Keep up the good work. Keep up the good work."

Atuguba reacted:

"Ah, but if you got all As, why can’t u just show it to the camera for verification"

Nana Nsɛmpa Hene 1st added:

"He's full of knowledge ne tiri nso kwa."

Adupoku Prince added:

"He is clever; no wonder he teaches law."

BRA FRIZO commented:

"Masa woboa. show us and don't say it just like that. ofui."

Derrick Addo added:

"Ur office looks like the office of the presidency. Why, Captain Smart and Kevin Taylor, no, I envy u."

Okatakyie slams President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie Afrifa called out Ibrahim Mahama for driving the president during a visit to persons displaced by tidal wave flooding in the Volta Region.

Speaking on his show For The Records, Afrifa-Mensah told Mahama to stay away from government business.

The Mahama brothers were in the Volta Region to assess the impact of the recent tidal wave flooding that displaced several residents.

