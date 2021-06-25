Benedicta Owusu Dwomoh is a hearing-impaired student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

The second-year student is pursuing Physics at the prestigious Ghanaian university

Despite the difficulties in communicating, Dwomoh wants to become a Robotics Engineer

Although most people would have given up on their dreams, Benedicta Owusu Dwomoh, a hearing-impaired level 200 Physics student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) wants to become a Robotics Engineer.

Despite her severe condition, it has not stopped her from choosing a path that would help her excel in life.

The determined Dwomoh has resorted to reading lips to communicate and understand her lecturers because she is not proficient in sign language.

She told Citi FM/TV's Caleb Kudah in an interview that she is the only person in her family who is hearing-impaired but her family is coming to terms with it.

The second-year student at KNUST goes through all her classes with the support of her lecturers despite the difficulty in reading their lips.

''You can't get 100 per cent help. The lecturers help 50 per cent and then I help myself 50 per cent,'' she said.

Despite the storm life has thrown at her, she's resolved to contribute meaningfully to Ghana's Robotics Engineering field.

''Robotics Engineering is a broad concept but it is almost non-existent in Ghana. If we want to have some part of it in Ghana, someone has to take the first step,'' she averred.

While most people would have thrown in the towel due to the rounds of challenges, Dwomoh is determined to make a difference.

Watch the video below:

