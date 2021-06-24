Domestic violence cases reduced in 2020 as compared to 2019

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) recorded 5,778 cases from January to April 2019 as compared to 4,879 in the same period in 2020

However, violence against women and children in Ghana continues to be a problem

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the major causes, short and long-term prevention strategies

Although the number of domestic violence cases in Ghana reduced in 2020 as compared to 2019, violence against women and children continues to be a major problem throughout the world.

The Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) recorded a total of 5,778 domestic violence cases from January to April 2019 as compared to 4,879 cases in the same period in 2020, according to graphic.com.gh.

The cases ranged from assault, non-maintenance, defilement, threat to harm, threat of death, offensive conduct, and rape.

Domestic violence: Major causes, short and long-term prevention strategies.

The data from January to April 2016 to the same period in 2020 shows there had not been any major rise in the number of domestic violence cases.

This was disclosed at a national consultation organised by the International Network to End Violence Against Women and Girls (INEVAWG) in Accra under the theme, Repoliticising violence against women and girls: A call to action, reports graphic.com.gh.

However, domestic violence continues to be a problem in every country across the world including Ghana, especially against women and children.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of the causes and prevention strategies in addressing domestic violence.

What is Domestic Abuse?

Domestic abuse also called domestic violence can be defined as a pattern of behaviour that is used to gain or maintain power and control over another person. The abuse can be physical, sexual, emotional, economic or psychological actions or threats of actions that influence another person.

Causes

Certain cultural practices and religious beliefs tend to condone domestic violence, particularly when the violence takes place within the home or church.

Inadequate financial and human resources are also major causes of domestic violence.

Medicinenet.com also cites unemployment, poverty, drug and alcohol abuse, and a mindset that gives men power over women as some of the causes of domestic violence.

Prevention

The prevention measures to domestic violence need to include both short and long-term strategies.

Short-term strategies:

The short-term measures must include programmes that protect the person who is likely to be a victim of domestic violence. In instances where the person leaves the home, she/he should be provided with food, shelter, and guidance.

Long-term strategies:

It aims at educating the public and empowering the likely victim to reinstate the person's life without violence. It also includes creating an atmosphere of anti-domestic violence in the home or community.

Any intervention given needs to include interrelationship among health, legal, and social sectors to ensure that stability is maintained.

One particular ground-breaking strategy is to make use of family crisis centres to serve as the connection to several sectors, according to marriage.com.

Meanwhile, support can be provided in the following forms to victims of domestic violence.

1. Availability of crisis intervention strategies.

2. Provision of emotional support

3. Provision of advocacy and legal assistance

4. Provision of supplementary support services

