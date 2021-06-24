Nanahemaa Adwoa Awindor says the apex moments of her career as host of Greeting from Abroad was meeting Ghanaians doing great things

The veteran Ghanaian television presenter said she has built a Ghanaian community of leaders through her career

Nanahemaa Awindor was speaking in an interview on Y107.9FM's Y-Leaderboard Series hosted by Reverend Erskine

Veteran Ghanaian presenter and Executive Director of the Obaapa Development, Nanahemaa Adwoa Awindor, has disclosed the biggest moments in her career as host of Ghana's first international link TV show, Greetings from Abroad.

Speaking in an interview on Y107.9FM's Y-Leaderboard Series hosted by Reverend Erskine, Nanahemaa Awindor said her apex points as host of the show were the times she met acclaimed Ghanaians both inside and outside the country, who were achieving laudable feats.

''I have had the opportunity of meeting notable Ghanaians. I met Akenya; he is an artist and a musician combined. He had clienteles like the Oprahs, the Johnsons and others, and this is a Ghanaian that I got the chance to interview. I was so happy that our own had gotten that far,'' she said.

She added that she also interviewed some young Ghanaians in London who were working in banks as Deputy COOs, among others.

Nanahemaa Awindor disclosed that she has built a Ghanaian community of leaders because of the great people that she was able to meet, hence, she emphasised the importance of taking the right routes as it sends you to the right places.

''If you do it well, go to school through university, do your masters and do your PHD, then sometimes the system even seeks for you and you don’t even chase work. People see your records and they say I would wish to work with this guy so that is what we should encourage the younger ones to do,'' the veteran TV star added.

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong celebrates his birthday

In a separate story, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, the first son of Ghanaian millionaire and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has celebrated his birthday with some deprived people on the street.

The co-founder and chief financial officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival clocked 32 years on June 22, 2021, and he chose to share the joy of his special day with some underprivileged persons on the street.

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong served fresh meals to the people including some persons living with varied disabilities as part of his 32nd birthday celebrations.

