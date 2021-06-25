Afia Schwar has hit harder at Twene Jonas as their 'beef' continues unabated

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has taken her beef with vlogger Twene Jonas to a different level.

In a new twist, Schwar has revealed that she has reported Twene Jonas to the United States Embassy in Ghana.

Twene Jonas recently slandered Afia Schwar in a video that went viral on social media in response to an earlier insinuation against him from Schwar.

Afia Schwar, while reacting to the apology letter from Dag Heward-Mills to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, threw loads of insinuations.

In a video, Schwar criticised Ghanaians for glorifying and praising people who are 'homeless' abroad to slander prominent personalities in Ghana including Otumfuo.

While Schwar did not mention his name, Twene Jonas took the jab to be his. In his reply, he did not insinuate but mentioned Schwar's name to rain invective on her.

For the vlogger, Schwar is the ugliest woman who must not talk about him ever. Twene Jonas further likened Schwar's face to 'fufu funu' (leftover fufu).

Following Jonas' video, Afia Schwar has released a number of videos in which she blasted him.

It is in one of the videos that Schwar has revealed that she was just returning from the US Embassy where she had made a complaint against Jonas.

According to her, she reported that Jonas had insulted Chief Imam Nuhu Sharabutu, President Nana Akufo-Addo, and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Schwar further vowed that she is going to make sure that Twene Jonas is deported and sent back to Ghana so he will be dragged before the Asantehene.

