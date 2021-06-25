Calls to release Efia Odo after she was arrested by the Ghana Police Service is growing

It is led by rapper Kwesi Arthur, who is supported by tens of thousands of users on Twitter

Odo was arrested after making an appearance at the Accra High court

Ghanaian artiste, Kwesi Arthur, and other social media users have called for the unconditional release of Efia Odo, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry pressure campaign.

Odo, born Andrea Owusu, was arrested by the Ghana Police Service after making an appearance at High Court in Accra over the #FixTheCountry demo case.

Free Efia Odo; Kwesi Arthur, others call for the release of the #FixTheCountry convener. Photo source: Twitter (@AsieduMends)

In a tweet, Arthur expressed his concern about her arrest and asked for her to be released. His tweet has received support from tens of thousands of users on the micro-blogging site with the hashtag #FreeEfiaOdo.

"this “country” be sad #freeefiaodo still," posted the 'Grind Day' rapper.

George Anagli posed a question while asking for Efia's release: "So they actually arrested people fighting for a better country? These people are not even ashamed!! #FreeEfiaOdo"

Annie love is proud of Efia Odo: "Regardless how people bash Efia Odo everyday,it still didn’t stop her from joining the fix the country agenda,free her for usCrying face#FreeEfiaOdo"

Adofo has an interesting twist: "Efia Odo is arrested for demanding the country to be fixed buh Shatta Wale who ask his boys to assault a contractor wasn’t arrested. SMH Man facepalming #FreeEfiaOdo"

Meanwhile, the High Court dismissed the #FixTheCountry movement's preliminary objection that sought to prevent the Attorney General from representing the Police Service in the case.

The lawyers for the leaders of the protest march objected to the Attorney General's appearance in court on Monday, arguing that the case was purely and solely within the domain of the Ghana Police Service to prosecute.

In other news, some people have slammed Captain Smart following the emergence of a video that sees him shed tears on live television.

Speaking about the state of affairs in Ghana on Maakye, the morning show on Onua FM and TV, he cried about what he says is the mismanagement of the natural resources that would have aided the development of Ghana.

