Afia Schwar claims she is working to get Twene Jonas deported from the United States

She added that she would ensure that Jonas gets on his knees to apologise to the high-profile Ghanaian personalities he has insulted

It adds to the growing tension between Afia and Twene

All gloves are off in the war of words between social commentator, Twene Jonas, and television host, Afia Schwarzenegger.

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that the former referred to the latter as 'leftover fufu' after the latter jabbed him on social media.

Schwarzenegger has now responded in an Instagram video claiming that she would ensure the deportation of Jonas to Ghana, so he apologises to the Asantehene, and President Akufo-Addo, and the chief Imam for insulting them.

"Give me up to three months. I will ensure that you are deported to Ghana, so you go on your knees to apologize to all these high-profile personalities that you've insulted from your base in America. Ghanaians should mark it on the wall," said Schwar.

Watch the video below.

Background

In her reaction to the apology letter from Dag Heward-Mills to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Afia Schwar criticized Ghanaians for glorifying and praising people who are 'homeless' abroad to slander prominent personalities in Ghana, including Otumfuo.

While she did not mention any specific names, social media observers pointed to Twene Jonas as the target of her insinuations.

Following Afia Schwar's video, Twene Jonas has accepted that the insinuations were targeted at him and has responded with fire.

In his latest video, Twene Jonas did not insinuate but mentioned Schwar's name to rain abuse on her.

He stated that Schwar is the ugliest woman who must not talk about him ever. Jonas also likened Schwar's face to 'fufu funu' (leftover fufu), and some social media users are triumphing over the insult.

