Fameye says he sought the help of a spiritualist to win the love of a lady in his community

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, he claimed he didn't believe in '4 Girls' before he used it

He added that it was very effective to the extent that he was scared

Singer Fameye has recounted a story about what he did to win over a lady he knew.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM, he disclosed that he used a concoction popularly known as 'For Girls' to win a lady's heart in the community he lived in.

I once used 'For Girls' on lady, I was even afraid; Fameye recounts 'by force' love story. Photo source: Instagram (@fameye_music)

Source: Instagram

"The lady I did that to will remember. I didn't believe it at first. I just wanted to try and see. After I did it, everything I asked of the lady, she did it, so I was afraid," reminisced Fameye.

"Finally, it was just too much, so I had to let the lady go. It happened at Pokuase. I was afraid because it felt like I was playing with someone's emotions, and I was not fond of it. I didn't hear from her again. She blocked me on all socials."

Watch the video of Fameye talking about using 'for Girls' on a lady.

