Actor Prince David Osei is feeling the heat

In an Instagram post, he called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resolve the issues affecting the economy of Ghana

Osei campaigned for Akufo-Addo during the 2020 General elections

Prince David Osei has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to "do his magic" in the face of complaints by citizens about the economy of Ghana.

In a message posted on Instagram, Osei, who campaigned for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Akufo-Addo during the 2020 general elections stated that life is difficult for the majority of Ghanaians.

His statement comes after his criticism of the #FixTheCountry campaigners for demanding the fixing of every facet of the Ghanaian economy. He argued that the country could only be fixed when Ghanaians change their attitude and mindset.

"You know I love You @nakufoaddo and believe in your presidency, your latter shall be greater than your former @nakufoaddo but pls pressure dey street, Nana Showboy, I beg do your magic for Ghana ❤️ .. God bless our motherland @nakufoaddo," wrote Osei about the state of the economy in Ghana.

His comment was generally met with agreement.

"Pressure is an understatement; There’s hunger on the streets !!!!," wrote one Dr Sam. Kofi Boakye added: " My Boss dey Confess Tell Him The Truth:

Roland Myles thinks God;s intervention is needed: "Wisdom beyond imaginationwell said brother it's not easy bruh, let us all keep on praying to God to help him ,since he's at the top(that makes him our father) and we been down here are His children, without the help,wisdom and strength from God to Him, whatever decision He takes will affect us down here and cause alot of ill actions#weneedGodsintervention "

