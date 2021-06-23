Three television presenters say the state of the economy in Ghana has led to men 'overusing' women

In an interview on Neat 100.9 FM, they suggested that President Akufo-Addo fixing the country's problems is how the issue can be resolved

The statement has generated a lot of comments about the economy and what people do for money

Three television presenters claim men are 'overusing' women because of the dire state of the economy in Ghana.

Speaking on Neat 100.9 FM, Esther Asamoah, Enyonam Manye, and Nana Adwoa Annan called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the country.

Men Are 'overusing' women because of the bad economy; TV Presenters tell Akufo-Addo. Photo source: Instagram (@nakufoaddo)

They added that it will resolve the issue of young women sleeping with men in hopes of getting paid to take care of themselves.

"We are serious about this issue. President Akufo-Addo needs to fix the country because the situation is disturbing," one of the ladies said.

Read some of the comments about their statement below.

Swagofafricanews: "What services do they operate with their bodies. I think it's better if they approach these men with price list of the services they provide so if they can't afford it , they will go. Or those ones are found along the lagos avenue , Eastlegon in the night"

Sugarcanekofi: "I’m sure it’s just comedy cuz…. Chilll y’all gotta start living within ur means. It’s not by force to wear expensive wigs and designer materials. Misplaced priorities nkoaaa"

Beautyandmoregh: "My ladies in the studio, so you know the word "been content"with what you have why change your hair every month if you don't have the means, unnecessary pressure in the name of trand is what is worrying us ladies today."

Akua Rossy: "U people are disgracing some of us who are working our a*s out must u always sleep with a man to get money. Nonsense"

Watch the television presenters below.

In other news, media personality, Vanessa Gyan, has said Peace Hyde creating Netflix's first-ever original African Reality TV series is "breaking major barriers" for creatives on the continent.

On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, news broke that Hyde will executive produce the series for the world's most potent streaming service.

Gyan told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the deal is excellent, adding that it will help tell Africa's story the way it needs to be told, and by the right people.

