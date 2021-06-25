The Church of Pentecost has built and commissioned a state-of-the-art health facility at Kultamise in the Upper East Region

The health facility is worth a whopping total of GH¢850,000

The general secretary of The Church of Pentecost commissioned the facility on Thursday, June 24

The Church of Pentecost has built and commissioned a state-of-the-art health facility at Kultamise in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

The general secretary of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, made the presentation on behalf of the church on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The edifice, which is worth GH¢850,000 and funded by the church, has residential accommodation for the health officers, fully-furnished Out-Patient Department (OPD), male and female Wards, delivery ward, dispensary, washrooms for both patients and staff, laboratory, and consulting rooms.

In a post sighted on Facebook, the church indicated that out of the total amount spent on the project, GH¢550,000.00 was spent on civil works whilst the rest was spent on the medical equipment, furniture, beddings, drugs, and other related medical consumables.

The post, which was shared with heartwarming photos, has garnered positive remarks on social media.

Heartwarming comments:

Pastor Emmanuelin Ayim said:

''God bless The Church of Pentecost leaders for this. I pray they start creating jobs soon. I know this will also create jobs anyway.''

David Akuoko commented:

''Glory be to God and God bless the leadership of the church I belong to. Truly we are Possessing the nation Ghana and beyond.''

''This same facility would be built by the government with more than Ghc20 million. Greedy politicians! God bless The Church of Pentecost so much. Wishing you all the best. More grace, strength, cash for many of such projects,'' Linford Dunamis said.

Daniel Kyeremeh said:

''The church should create or make a policy or insurance for its members to benefit from it. This is what Christianity is about not building with the members' money and make them pay fully for the services anytime they attend the hospital.''

Abanga Moses commented:

''That's the relevance of the church in society. Had the early church started this by now the church would have been a responsible institution and Ghana would not have been where it is now. Because some time ago, the church prevented the members from going into politics and the crooks took over.

''I thank God that they learned a big lesson ... The church of Pentecost has the light and therefore can lead the way.''

Meanwhile, this social good comes after The Church of Pentecost recently commissioned an ultra-modern prison yard to decongest Ghana prisons and help the inmates have access to decent foods, beds, and washrooms.

