The 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) kicked off on Friday, June 25, with some popular artistes receiving awards on the first night of the two-day event.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Although most of the winners were not available to pick their awards on the first night of the two-day event, the night saw 13 awards given out with the show master of Africa, Bob Pinodo, being honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Full list: Kofi Kinaata, Adina, Yaa Yaa, MzVee, other stars, win big at VGMA21 (I) Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Find the full list below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Traditional Artiste of the Year – Manhyia Tete Nwomkro

Music for Good Award – Yaa Yaa

Male Vocalist of the Year – MOG Music

Female Vocalist of the Year – Abiana

Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata

Record of the Year – Adina Thembi

Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Pinodo

Sound Engineer of the Year – Richie Mensah

Producer of the Year – Richie Mensah

Best Group of the Year – Keche

African Artiste of the Year – Master KG

Video of the Year – MzVee

Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Sarfo

Style moments and fierce performances at the 2021 VGMAs (I)

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported celebrities came flexing their fabulous and unique outfits on the first night of the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) thanks to their talented designers.

The first night of the two-day event came off at the Dome-National Theater in Accra on Friday, June 25.

Deserving artistes including Kofi Kinaata, Adina Thembi, Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as MOG Music, the Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG, and others, received awards during the Industry Edition for their outstanding contribution to the Ghana Music Industry.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh