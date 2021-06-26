Celebrities came flexing their fabulous and unique outfits at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) thanks to their talented designers.

The 2021 edition of the VGMA came off at the Dome-National Theater in Accra on Friday, June 25.

Deserving artistes including Kofi Kinaata, Adina, Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as MOG Music, the Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG, and others, received awards for their outstanding contribution to the Ghana Music Industry.

VGMA 2021: 10 best style moments and fierce performances by top stars in photos and videos. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Prominent personalities who graced the event strutted their way into the Dome while showing off their inimitable outfits on the red carpet.

The Ghanaian highlife artiste, Okyeame Kwame aka Rap Doctor, appeared in a royal blue cloth, regal beads, and sandals matching the colour of his outfit.

The singer Cina Soul arrived at the 2021 VGMA in a silky gold-themed garment whilst her rumoured boyfriend, KiDi, rocked colourful designer wear.

YEN.com.gh has compiled ten style moments and fierce performances by stars at the 2021 VGMA.

1. The Ghanaian highlife artiste, Okyeame Kwame aka Rap Doctor in a royal blue cloth, regal beads, and sandals matching the colour of the cloth.

2. The singer Cina Soul captured on stage during a fierce performance.

3. Gospel musician Nana Yaw Boakye, better known as MOG Music, receives the Best Male Vocalist Award at the 2021 VGMA.

4. Yaayaaofficial receives her award on stage.

5. KiDi appears on the red carpet in a colourful designer outfit.

6. Cina Soul in a silky gold garment.

7. Sister Deborah on the red carpet.

8. The gospel musician, Diana Antwi Hamilton arrives at National Theatre.

9. Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame on stage.

10. Sista Afia performance on stage at the 2021 VGMA.

