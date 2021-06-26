• Nana Ama McBrown joined her ex-boyfriend Okyeame Kwame on stage at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

• She was on her feet dancing when suddenly she started moving to the stage

• Her reaction in a photo has caused many to conclude that she was expecting Okyeame to give her the microphone and was left disappointed

A photo showing actress Nana Ama McBrown looking so shocked with her mouth opened wide is circulating on social media.

The photo was taken when she joined her ex-boyfriend, Okyeame Kwame, on stage during his performance.

For many, McBrown’s look shows disappointment as she was expecting Okyeame Kwame to hand her the microphone when she joined him on stage but he failed to do so.

A collage of Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @okyeamekwame/Instagram

Source: Original

Reactions

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh

_bee.jeff: “So he didn’t give me the microphone.”

nanayaa_ayisibea: “aaarrrhh @okyeamekwame Enti wonfa mike no 3mame??”

i.nyarko: “Yawa apae.”

duvet_palace: “Eeeeeiiii so you no give me the mic.”

bkay_baba: “Yieee enti wo nfa mic nu mma me kakra mpo?”

mimi_east_: “She is surprised the music has ended.”

nii_nii.x: “3nti wonfa mic nu mma me?”

pearl_odoi: “She was like “Herrhhh.”

iamnanaamaboatengmaa: “Surprised.”

akhosuaadosty: “Arrhhh why did u stop the music.”

Okyeame Kwame and McBrown

Okyeame Kwame is known to have dated McBrown for many years in the early 90s before they went their separate ways.

The two are currently married to their respective partners, and all indications point that they are still good friends.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Okyeame was full of praise for McBrown when she jammed to his most current song, Yeeko.

Okyeame himself shared the video of McBrown dancing to his song on his Instagram page and commented that: "Money is sweet".

The comments came because McBrown flaunted her huge mansion while dancing to the song.

Source: Yen News